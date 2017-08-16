× First Warning Forecast: Tracking extreme humidity

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking more hot and humid weather.

An isolated shower is possible this evening, but rain chances are slim. Lows tonight in the lower 70s. Watch out for areas of patchy fog tonight and tomorrow morning.

If you thought Wednesday was warm and humid, Thursday will be just the same. Highs in the upper 80s, but will feel like the lower 90s thanks to the humidity. Expect partly cloudy skies with low rain chances.

Temperatures will climb to 90 to end the work week. The humidity will make temperatures feel close to 100. We are tracking a cold front that will bring in showers and storms later Friday and into Saturday.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and sticky. Lows in the low and mid 70s. Patchy fog. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: AM patchy fog. A slight chance for an isolated shower, otherwise partly cloudy (15%). Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance for a shower. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Gert become a category 2 hurricane over the northwestern Atlantic. Gert is moving toward the northeast near 31 mph An even faster motion toward the east-northeast is expected through Thursday, followed by some deceleration and a turn toward the northeast Thursday night and Friday. Gert should become an extratropical low by early Friday.

5:00 PM AST Wed Aug 16

Location: 38.7°N 62.4°W

Moving: NE at 31 mph

Min pressure: 970 mb

Max sustained: 100 mph

We are watching three areas of low pressure from the central tropical Atlantic to the coast of Africa. They are all showing some signs of potential development as they move generally west.

