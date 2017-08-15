Stop in and enjoy the newly reopened Norfolk Pagoda

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - The Pagoda in Downtown Norfolk has reopened its restaurant and tea house with a new crew running the kitchen.

Every Tuesday through Saturday, lunch is served from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. and dinner from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

They'll also have brunch on Sundays from 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Ted Papafil, of the Norfolk Grille, has taken over the kitchen with an international themed menu.

The Marine Observation Tower, better known as the Pagoda, was a gift to the City of Norfolk from the Taiwan Provincial Government. In 1989, it was built on and around the pillars that held a 500,000 gallon molasses storage tank.

Materials from the tower were manufactured in Taiwan and shipped to Norfolk.

