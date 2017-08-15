Portion of Nansemond Parkway closed due to Suffolk tractor trailer crash

SUFFOLK, Va. – The roadway is closed near the 3700 block of Nansemond Parkway after a tractor trailer hit a power pole.

The call came in Tuesday just after 11 a.m.

Crews from Dominion Virginia Power are also responding to the scene.

Public Works staff will be placing detour signs, and currently eastbound Nansemond Parkway traffic is being diverted down Bennetts Pasture Road, and westbound traffic is being diverted down Driver Lane.

There are no reported injuries. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.