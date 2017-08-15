Police arrest Norfolk woman accused of cutting children

NORFOLK, Va. – A Norfolk woman accused of cutting two children has been arrested, according to Norfolk Police.

On July 28 around 6:30 a.m., police were called to the 2700 block of Azalea Garden Road for a reported stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found a 9-year-old and 12-year-old with lacerations. Both children were taken to CHKD for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Police took 35-year-old Tanesha Gordany into custody for assault against the children. Gordany was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with self-inflicted injuries. She was released from the hospital on August 1.

After her release, was taken to Norfolk City Jail and charged with two counts of malicious wounding and one count of attempted malicious wounding. She is being held without bond.

Police are not releasing Gordany’s relationship to the victims at this time.