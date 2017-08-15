× Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: Several dry days before the storms return

After tonight’s heavy downpours, it looks like we will enjoy several dry days in a row!

The stationary front that has been bringing us showers and thunderstorms for the last few days will finally wash out.

That means only slight chances for pop-up storms on Wednesday and Thursday.

But our storm chances will be going up along with our temperatures on Friday and into the weekend ahead of a cold front.

Expect high temperatures near 90° on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

And scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible each afternoon.

But the weekend is not looking like a washout.

The weather for the solar eclipse on Monday is still looking pretty good, but I have increased our cloud cover in the afternoon. Right now it looks like partly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80s. Stay tuned!

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

August 15th

1992 F0 Tornado: Virginia Beach

1992 F1, F0 Tornadoes: Currituck Co, NC

