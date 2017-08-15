Norfolk flood reduction programs adopted worldwide

NORFOLK, Va. – The city of Sydney, Australia and Paris, France both announced plans to adopt flood reduction programs created in Norfolk.

The announcement was made during the annual Urban Resilience Summit in New York City. Sydney plans to replicate Norfolk’s very own vision 2100 process.

Paris announced they will be recreating Norfolk’s retain your rain program.

“Norfolk continues to demonstrate its leadership in resilience. We believe our challenges present unique opportunities to build a stronger, more connected, collaborative and creative community. It is gratifying to see that our efforts leave a path for others to follow,” said Doug Smith, Norfolk City Manager.

Vision 2100 was adopted in November 2016. It provides a long-term strategy to address the challenges of sea level rise, infrastructure needs and population growth.

Retain Your Rain uses small-scale green infrastructure projects on individual properties to hold rainwater where it falls. Retain Your Rain projects include rain gardens and rain barrels to help reduce the amount of water that flows into the storm water system and reduce flooding on streets and in neighborhoods.

Both programs encourage resident participation.