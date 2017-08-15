Man shot after breaking into Hampton home 

HAMPTON, Va. – A homeowner took action after someone broke into his home over the weekend.

Hampton Police said around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, a 22-year-old man forced entry into a home in the 1st block of Kilverstone Way.

According to investigators, the suspect was rummaging throughout the residence. The homeowner, whom was armed with a firearm, was awakened by the alarm.

At some point, the suspect charged at the victim and was shot one time.

The suspect is expected to be okay.

Police said the homeowner is not facing any charges.

The suspect’s identity is being withheld until he is formally charged, police said.