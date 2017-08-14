Watch: Charlottesville police chief holds press conference in wake of Charlottesville violence

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Charlottesville Chief of Police Al Thomas discussed the aftermath of the violence the city saw during the “Unite the Right” white supremacist rally over the weekend in a press conference Monday afternoon.

Thomas began the presser by offering his condolences to the three victims that died Saturday, 32-year-old Charlottesville resident Heather Heyer and Virginia State Troopers H. Jay Cullen and Berke M.M. Bates. Thomas said the Charlottesville Police Department would pursue charges against the driver that killed Heyer, 20-year-old James Alex Fields, Jr., of Ohio.

Thomas detailed the escalation of violence during the events that took place over the weekend, beginning with Friday’s demonstration. He told the room of journalists that the CPD had a plan to ensure that the rally would go smoothly, but the demonstrators did not cooperate, which caused officers to change their course of action.

Thomas fielded questions from journalists about police being imitated by the protestors and whether that may have prevented them from doing enough to stop the violence from escalating.

Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe also released a statement Monday detailing the next steps he and his administration will take following the violence at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville over the weekend.