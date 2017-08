VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A suspect has been arrested after Virginia Beach Police officers worked a barricade situation in the 5500 block of Keydet Drive Monday night.

At 4 p.m. Monday, officers attempted to issue a warrant to the resident of the home. After several hours of negotiations with the suspect, the suspect has refused to come out of the residence. Officers were assisted by the SWAT team.

Around 10:45 p.m., it was confirmed that a suspect had been arrested.

Stay with News 3 for updates.