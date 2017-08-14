Norfolk man arrested for allegedly firing gun at neighbor’s house

NORFOLK, Va. – A Norfolk man was arrested Sunday after allegedly firing a gun toward a neighbor’s home during an altercation.

Norfolk Police say they were called to the 1100 block of Tallwood Avenue around 12 p.m. Sunday.

A resident told police that his neighbor had somehow gotten into his home. The resident was able to get the man out, but once outside, the man fired a gun at the resident’s home.

Police set up a perimeter around the man’s home and arrested him once he came out.

He has been identified as 57-year-old Nathan N. O’Neal. He was charged with attempted malicious wounding and remains in the Norfolk City Jail.