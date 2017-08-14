× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: A mix of clouds and more rain

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Rain chances continue for the start of the week… A stationary front will linger over the area again today, keeping clouds and rain in the mix. We will see a blend of partly to mostly cloudy skies today. Expect scattered showers but rain will not be very widespread. A stray storm is possible but severe weather is not expected. Highs will return to the low 80s today, just a few degrees below normal.

The stationary front will remain over the region on Tuesday. We will see a mix of clouds with scattered showers and storms again. Highs will warm into the mid 80s tomorrow, near normal for this time of year. More sunshine will mix in and rain chances will drop for midweek. Highs will warm into the upper 80s for the end of the week. Rain and storm chances will go up for Friday and the weekend as a cold front moves in.

Today: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (30%). Highs in the low 80s. Winds: NE 5-10

Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (30%). Lows in the mid 70. Winds: E/SE 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (40%). Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: S/N/E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Gert staying off of the East Coast. Gert is centered about 475 miles WSW of Bermuda and moving NNW at 9 mph. On the forecast track, Gert is expected to pass about midway between the United States east coast and Bermuda on Tuesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and Gert could become a hurricane by Wednesday.

5:00 AM EDT Mon Aug 14

Location: 29.7°N 72.2°W

Moving: NNW at 9 mph

Min pressure: 1009 mb

Max sustained: 45 mph

Hurricane Tracker

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

August 14th

1953 Hurricane Barbara: Strong Winds Gusts Southeast Virginia, Eastern Shore

1975 F0 Tornado: Gloucester Co

2004 F1 Tornado: Brunswick Co, F0 Tornado: Chesapeake

