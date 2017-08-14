LifeNet Health to expand Virginia Beach headquarters, add 321 jobs

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – LifeNet Health will create 321 new jobs in Virginia Beach, Governor McAuliffe announced Monday.

The company will invest $12.25 million to expand in three additional locations in Virginia Beach. Currently, LifeNet Health has four locations in Virginia Beach.

The expansion will bring LifeNet Health’s total investment in Virginia Beach to $70 million.

LifeNet is the world’s most trusted provider of transplant solutions and a leader in regenerative medicine.

“LifeNet Health has been an important driver of the Commonwealth’s growing biotechnology field for more than 30 years, and has helped anchor the foundation for the robust Princess Anne Commons biomedical cluster in Virginia Beach,” said Governor McAuliffe. “LifeNet Health continues to grow its significant presence in Hampton Roads, adding hundreds of 21st century jobs, and we are honored that this global company that saves lives calls the Commonwealth home.”

The governor made the announcement with Mayor Will Sessoms at LifeNet Health’s headquarters at 1864 Concert Drive.

In addition to the announcement, McAuliffe made remarks at other locations in Hampton Roads on Monday.

He went to the Norfolk Waterside Marriott to provide remarks at a Southern Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials meeting and discussed the Batten Environmental Education Initiative launch at Norview High School.

His final Hampton Roads stop for the day is the Legend Brew Pub grand opening in Portsmouth.

