Gov. Terry McAuliffe to speak Monday at transportation conference in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – Governor Terry McAuliffe is scheduled to speak Monday morning at the opening session of the 2017 Southeastern Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials conference hosted by the Virginia Department of Transportation at the Norfolk Waterside Marriott.

The conference officially started over the weekend and runs through Wednesday. Monday kicks off with a breakfast and opening session. The session will feature Governor McAuliffe, as well as Virginia Secretary of Transportation Aubrey Layne, City of Norfolk Mayor Kenneth Alexander, and a panel discussion of Virginia’s Transportation leaders.