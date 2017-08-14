14-year-old mugged, skateboard he bought with his own money stolen

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A 14-year-old teen is mugged outside of a Dollar Tree Monday afternoon. His skateboard, one of his prized possessions he paid for himself, stolen from him.

Bricen Romeo told News 3’s Kim Cung he started his lawn mowing service two years ago. A self-proclaimed lawn slayer, he cuts grass in the Lynnhaven area. His Dad drives him, but he pays for the gas himself.

“My dad wanted me to start making my own money. He wanted me to buy things I want by myself,” said Romeo.

He deposits the money he earns into his own bank account and saves it to buy things he likes, including skateboards, computer parts and games.

“It makes me feel like I’m a lot more mature than I was before, going out and buying stuff and buying new games without asking is a big upgrade,” said Romeo.

Monday was his first day off in a long time and Romeo said he was planning on going to skate. He was going to swing by the Dollar Tree on Lynnhaven Avenue and Big Magic to buy snacks, then be on his way. But he said he was mugged around 3:30 by two older teens.

“They punched me in the face. The African American was kind of just standing there, but the white guy punched me in the face, pushed me off till I got off my board,” recalled Romeo.

He described the attackers as about 5’7 and they appeared to be almost 18 years old. During the attack, Romeo said he thought of the worst.

“Are they going to stab me? Are they going to take my phone? Are they going to beat me up until I’m on the ground? Are they going to take my skateboard? And that sadly happened,” said Romeo.

Those sad feelings are sticking with Romeo’s Dad too.

“He works so hard and makes all of his own money and buys his own things and for someone to attack it and take it from him. I try and teach him to do right in this world and unfortunately everybody doesn’t do that,” said Adam Burns.

Looking forward, Romeo said he plans on saving money and buying a new skateboard.