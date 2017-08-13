World’s oldest man, a Holocaust survivor, dead at 113

JERUSALEM – The World’s Oldest man, Yisrael Kristal, has died just a month short of his 114th birthday, CBS News reports.

According to CBS News, Kristal was born in 1903 to an Orthodox Jewish family in Poland.

Kristal lived through both World Wars and survived the Auschwitz concentration camp. His first wife and two children were killed in the Holocaust. He later married another Holocaust survivor and moved to Israel in 1950, where he started a new family.

In 2016, Guinness World Records awarded him with a certificate as the world’s oldest man.