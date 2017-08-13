Virginia Zoo to host after-hours beer festival

NORFOLK, Va. – The Virginia Zoo has partnered with the Norfolk Sunrise Rotary Club and the Rotary Club of Norfolk to host Growler Fest, an after-hours beer festival and fundraiser held on Zoo grounds.

The family-friendly event will take place on September 16 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Attendees will be able to sample local craft beers and food trucks and get exclusive after-hours access to the Zoo! The animals will be on exhibit until 7:30 p.m. for the occasion.

The YMCA will be hosting a children’s play area with games, an obstacle course and other activities.

O’Connor Brewing Company, Smartmouth Beer, Bearded Bird Brewing Company, The Bold Mariner Brewing Company, Rip Rap Brewing Company, Benchtop Brewing Company and Wasserhund Brewing Company will be serving beer during the event.

General admission tickets are $25 and include a 64 ounce growler and two beers. Other tickets for kids and designated drivers will be available. Children two and under get in free. Ticket prices increase $10 the day of the event.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit virginiazoo.org/growlfest2017.