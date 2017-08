Portsmouth, Va. — A woman walked into Maryview Hospital with a gunshot wound Sunday evening.

Dispatchers received the call just after 7:30 P.M.

Officials say she was injured in the upper part of her body, but she is expected to be okay.

Right now it is unknown where was shot.

Police are currently investigating the incident, if you know anything that can help call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.