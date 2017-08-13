Four men shot at party in Suffolk, one in critical condition

SUFFOLK, Va. – Police are investigating a shooting that happened at a party in the 8700 block of South Quay Road/Route 58 overnight.

The call came in Sunday at 12:13 a.m.

According to police, four men were shot and taken to the hospital.

Two of the victims were taken to the hospital by medics, while the other two were taken by private vehicles.

One victim is in critical condition and one victim is still in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The two other victims were treated and released from the hospital.

The incident is still under investigation.

