VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach SPCA is offering reduced adoption fees in efforts to clear their shelter.

Adult dogs have a $100 discount, making their adoption fee just $75. Adult cats have a $40 discount, making their adoption fee just $35

The promotion lasts until August 18.

As of August 3, the shelter had 48 canine adoptions and 69 feline adoptions since they started the promotion on July 18.

For more information about the adoption process, go to the Virginia Beach SPCA’s website.