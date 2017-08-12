× Sunday’s First Warning Forecast: Not as soggy, best chance for showers in Carolina

Not as soggy on Sunday, heavier rain and storms return for Monday.

Mostly cloudy this evening with a chance for a shower or storm. Most areas will stay dry.

A cold front will stall across North Carolina during the day Sunday with a chance for showers and storms, especially in Carolina. Highs In the lower 80s. The front will then lift northward late Sunday and Monday. Pieces of energy will ride along the front both Monday and Tuesday bringing more showers and storms. Highs in the lower 80s to start the work week.

We’ll finally dry out on Wednesday, thanks to high pressure that will build in. Temperatures in the lower 80s. Shower chances increase on Friday as another cold front moves in.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy. A few scattered showers and storms possible. Lows in the lower 70s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Chance of showers and storms (30%). Highs in the lower 80s. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms (30%). Lows in the lower 70s. Winds: E around 5 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

A broad area of low pressure located about 250 miles northeast of the Turks and Caicos Islands has become better organized. Environmental conditions are expected to remain conducive for additional development, and a tropical depression is likely to form tonight or Sunday while the system moves northwestward. The low is forecast to turn northward, then northeastward away from the United States early next week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: HIGH (80%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: HIGH (80%)

