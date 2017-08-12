One person dead after stabbing incident in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – One person is dead after being stabbed early Saturday morning.

Portsmouth Police responded to the 1500 block of Maple Avenue just after midnight where they found an adult male with a stab wound to the upper torso.

According to police, he was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The victim’s name will not be released at this time.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide and is still ongoing. No suspect information has been released.

The Portsmouth Police Department is asking anyone with information about this incident to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Stay with News 3 for updates.