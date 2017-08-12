2017 Redskins training camp – Day 17

RICHMOND, Va. – It’s the Redskins final weekend in Richmond.

Two days after opening the preseason with an underwhelming 23-3 defeat in Baltimore, the burgundy and gold are back on the practice field at the Bon Secours Redskins Training Center Saturday.

The team will conduct a 1:35pm practice prior to concluding its training camp with a pair of workouts Sunday.

Head coach Jay Gruden will address the media prior to practice. During his press conference, he’s expected to confirm the reports Redskins linebacker Trent Murphy will miss the 2017 season after suffering a torn ACL in the loss at Baltimore.