ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. – Two people have died after a helicopter crashed into a wooded area near a home on Old Farm Road.

NTSB is investigating today's crash of a Bell 407 helicopter in Charlottesville, VA. — NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) August 12, 2017

It happened just before 5 p.m. on Saturday.

No one on the ground was injured.

Virginia State Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.