Woman charged with breaking in, stealing money from 7 Outer Banks homes

KILL DEVIL HILLS – A 27-year-old woman from Currituck County was arrested in connection to a series of breaking and entering incidents in both Kill Devil Hills and Nags Head.

A total of seven homes — six in Kill Devil Hills and one in Nags Head, were broken into. The similarities in the crimes led detectives to believe they were related.

All of the burglaries occurred during daytime hours, there was no forced entry, and only cash was stolen from the homes while more valuable items, like electronics, were left behind.

Suspecting witnesses identified 27-year-old Taylor Riell as a suspect and reported it to law enforcement. That information, along with evidence gathered, led detectives to focus on her as the main suspect.

Authorities say she broke into the homes through unlocked doors or windows, or by using a code given to her through her employment at a local cleaning service.

The targeted homes were exclusively vacation rentals on the oceanside or between the highways.

Riell was arrested August 10 and charged with seven counts of Breaking and Entering and seven counts of Felony Larceny. She has been placed under a $14,000 secured bond.