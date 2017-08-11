Teachers wanted: Norfolk Public Schools to hold job fair August 14

NORFOLK, Va. – If you or anyone you know is looking for a teaching job, this event is for you.

Norfolk Public Schools will hold a job fair August 14.

They are looking for many different types of instructors including:

Carpentry Instructor

Early Childhood Special Education

Elementary Education, KG-5

French

Practical Nursing Instructor

Spanish

Special Education

Technology Education

The job fair will be held at Crossroads K-8 School (8021 Old Ocean View Road) from 1 – 4 p.m.

Applicants must compete the online application. Once you have filled out the application, print it before sending and brig it with you to the event along with a valid teaching license, transcripts, assessment scores, recent summative or student teaching evaluations and references.

Click here to complete the application process.