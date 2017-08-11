Teachers wanted: Norfolk Public Schools to hold job fair August 14

NORFOLK, Va. – If you or anyone you know is looking for a teaching job, this event is for you.
Norfolk Public Schools will hold a job fair August 14.
They are looking for many different types of instructors including:
- Carpentry Instructor
- Early Childhood Special Education
- Elementary Education, KG-5
- French
- Practical Nursing Instructor
- Spanish
- Special Education
- Technology Education
The job fair will be held at Crossroads K-8 School (8021 Old Ocean View Road) from 1 – 4 p.m.
Applicants must compete the online application. Once you have filled out the application, print it before sending and brig it with you to the event along with a valid teaching license, transcripts, assessment scores, recent summative or student teaching evaluations and references.
Click here to complete the application process.