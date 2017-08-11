× Saturday’s First Warning Forecast: Soaking rain and possible storms

Meteorologist April Loveland’s First Warning Forecast

***Flash Flood Watch in effect for most of the viewing area from 6:00 am Saturday through Saturday evening***

Get ready for more rain and storms. Scattered showers and possible storms overnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Gloomy, soggy weather on tap for Saturday. Looks like a great day to be indoors. Scattered showers and storms throughout the day. The biggest threat will be heavy downpours that could cause flooding. Watch out for ponding on the roadways. ‘Turn around, don’t drown.’

Showers and storms will continue into Sunday. It could however, be a bit drier than Saturday. Many locations could see over 2” of rain. Rain chances will drop a bit for Sunday as the front lingers to our south.

The rain is going to continue right into the beginning of the work week. Expect scattered showers and storms for both Monday and Tuesday. Clouds will finally start to thin out on Wednesday with drier weather.

Temperatures will remain a bit below normal over the next 7 days, with highs in the low and mid 80s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms (40%). Lows in the low 70s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Soaking rain and possible storms (70%). Highs in the low and mid 80s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Saturday night: Showers and storms. Lows in the lower 70s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

A broad area of low pressure located about 300 miles east of the Turks and Caicos Islands have changed little in organization. Environmental conditions are expected to become a little more conducive for development during the next day or two, and this system could become a tropical depression over the weekend. The low is forecast to move generally northwestward through the weekend and is likely to turn northeastward away from the United States early next week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (40%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (60%)

