Raccoon captured in Portsmouth tests positive for rabies

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Virginia Department of Health is warning the public that a raccoon captured in Portsmouth has tested positive for rabies.

On August 8, Portsmouth Animal Control responded to a residence on Columbia Street after someone reported a raccoon was acting lethargic.

The raccoon was captured and tested for rabies.

On Friday, the Portsmouth Department of Public Health received results that the rabies test was positive.

ELIMINATE OUTDOOR FOOD SOURCES AROUND THE HOME:

Do not feed stray dogs or cats, or any wild animal.

Garbage containers should be securely sealed with lids.

After feeding pets, bring leftover food inside or dispose of it properly.

Bird food should be placed in a bird feeder inaccessible to wild animals.

Food stored in outbuildings (barns, open garages) should be inaccessible to animals. AVOID CONTACT BETWEEN YOURSELF (OR YOUR PETS) AND WILD

ANIMALS OR STRAY DOGS AND CATS:

Report any stray animals to the Portsmouth Bureau of Animal Control at 393-8430 and

avoid contact with this animal. If contact occurs between any wild animal and you or

your pet, contact the Portsmouth Department of Public Health at 393-8585 ext. 8585.

It is imperative that you receive medical treatment as soon as possible. Call your

veterinarian to examine your pet for wounds and administer a booster rabies shot.

Keep dogs and cats confined to your property. Animals that are allowed to roam are

more prone to come into contact with wild animals such as foxes and raccoons. VACCINATE ALL PETS AGAINST RABIES, IT’S THE LAW!

(Code of the City of Portsmouth, Chapter 4 Animals, Article 4 Rabies

Control- Section 4-96. Vaccination of Dogs or Cats).