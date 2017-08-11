× Police investigate reports of homes hit with gunfire

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police in Newport News say two homes within a mile of each other were hit gunfire Wednesday night.

The reports came in about a half hour apart.

Police say shortly before 10:30 p.m. people on Elaine Dr. reported hearing gunshots.

When officers arrived on scene they located a home with several bullet holes in the garage door and siding. According to police two witnesses said they saw a black sedan drive down the street and begin firing.

Neighbors tell News 3 the home that was shot is a rental and has been empty for around a month.

Then, about a half hour later, police were called to the 100 block of Tillerson Drive on reports of gunshots.

Upon arrival police say a woman approached officers to tell them her parents’ home was struck by a bullet.

Police tell News 3 they don’t know if the two incidents are connected. Both are under investigation.