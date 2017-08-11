Man injures himself as Virginia Beach Police attempt to serve felony warrant

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A man was injured while being served a felony warrant in Virginia Beach on Friday.

Virginia Beach Police say officers were attempting to serve a felony warrant to the man on Friday at the Sundial Inn on 20th Street at the Oceanfront.

As officers were trying to serve the warrant, the man ran from them and threatened to kill himself.

Officers attempted to negotiate with the man, but he injured himself with a knife.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

