Pat Robertson hospitalized after horseback riding incident, CBN says

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Dr. M.G. “Pat” Robertson has been hospitalized after sustaining injuries from a horseback riding fall Friday, according to the Christian Broadcasting Network.

Doctors say he is expected to make a full recovery.

Robertson, 87, founded the CBN in 1961. It is a Christian-leaning religious television network that is headquartered in Virginia Beach. The network is known for airing the flagship program “The 700 Club.”

He also founded the private Christian research university Regent University, also located in Virginia Beach, in 1977. It was originally founded as Christian Broadcasting Network University until 1990.