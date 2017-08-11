Live now: New Hampshire hospital evacuated due to possible chemical leak

EXETER, N.H. – A New Hampshire hospital has been evacuated due to a possible chemical leak.

Tweets from Exeter Professional Firefighters say crews were dispatched to Exeter Hospital for an odor investigation in the emergency room. They say all of the Exeter Fire Department’s units and multiple other units from nearby towns are operating at the hospital.

Engine2/Ladder1

Exeter hospital loading dock

Odor investigation#ExeterNH #MultipleCalls in progress. — ExeterPFF3491 (@EPff3491) August 11, 2017

At this time all #ExeterFire company's and multiple #MutualAid towns are operating at the hospital. — ExeterPFF3491 (@EPff3491) August 11, 2017

Video from the scene shows patients from the hospital’s emergency room being relocated outside.

This is a developing situation. More details will be posted as they become available.