Early morning home invasion robbery under investigation in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach Police are investigating after a reported home invasion robbery that occurred early Friday.

The victim called police at 1:33 a.m. and reported that she had returned to her home in the 1300 block of Church Street to find that it had been ransacked.

While the victim was home, the suspect came to the door armed with a gun and shoved the victim. The suspect then took items from the victim and ran from the home.

The victim was not injured during the altercation.

The suspect is described as a black male in his 30s or 40s. He had scruffy facial hair and possibly a lazy eye. He was wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with any information that may help police identify a suspect is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.