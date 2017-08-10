New Secretary of the Navy visits Naval Station Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – Newly-appointed Secretary of the Navy Richard V. Spencer is visiting Naval Station Norfolk on Thursday.

Spencer, a former US Marine Corps aviator and Wall Street executive, was confirmed as Secretary of the Navy by the U.S. Senate on August 1. He is only the second service secretary to be confirmed in the Trump administration.

During his visit to Naval Station Norfolk, Spencer will visit the Navy’s newest aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford.

