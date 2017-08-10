NAS Oceana conducts annual air show mishap drill

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Naval Air Station Oceana is conducting its annual pre-air show mishap drill on Thursday.
The drill demonstrates the ability of NAS Oceana and the City of Virginia Beach to respond and recover from a mass casualty incident that occurs during an air show.
The 2017 NAS Oceana Air Show is scheduled September 16-17.
The drill will include numerous emergency services personnel and vehicles responding to NAS Oceana.
The public may see emergency vehicles transporting role-players, who are acting as injured patients, to emergency rooms at local hospitals.
36.814642 -76.032731