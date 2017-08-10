× First Warning Forecast: Showers and storms move in to end the work week

We’re tracking a soggy stretch of weather starting Friday.

Partly cloudy skies overnight, with increasing clouds tomorrow morning. Temperatures will fall into the lower 70s overnight.

The stationary front will lift north and an area of low pressure will build in on Friday. A few showers possible tomorrow morning, but the bulk of the rain will arrive in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

Rain and storms chances will continue into the weekend, so keep those umbrellas handy! Highs in the mid and upper 80s. A front will stay stalled to our south with several pieces of energy riding along it, keeping rain chances in the forecast through Tuesday.

Looks like we could finally see some dry weather next Wednesday and Thursday.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a stray shower possible. Lows near 70. Winds: SE around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Overcast with scattered showers and storms (50%). Highs in the low 80s. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow night: Showers and storms. Lows in the lower 70s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

Disorganized showers and thunderstorms continue in association with a trough of low pressure located a couple of hundred miles northeast of the northern Leeward Islands. Some slow development of this system is possible during the weekend while the system moves northwestward over the western Atlantic.

Formation chance through 48 hours: LOW…20 percent

Formation chance through 5 days: MEDIUM…40 percent

A trough of low pressure just east of the Florida peninsula is producing an area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms that extends from south Florida to the northern Bahama Islands and into the southwest Atlantic. Although significant development is not anticipated, this system could bring locally heavy rains to portions of the Bahamas and Florida during the next day or two.

Formation chance through 48 hours: LOW…10 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days: LOW…10 percent

