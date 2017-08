VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A man working for a tree service company was shocked by a power line while trimming trees in the 1300 block of Olive Blvd.

The worker was on platform equipment when he got shocked and did not fall from a tree.

Medics arrived and took him to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

He is considered to have severe injuries, but is alert and responsive.

