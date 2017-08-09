Woman cited for having gun in carry-on at Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A woman was cited on a weapons charge for having a loaded gun in her carry-on bag at Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport on Wednesday.

The woman, a resident of Camden, North Carolina, was stopped by Transportation Security Administration officers as her carry-on bag passed through a security checkpoint x-ray machine.

Officials found a 9 mm handgun loaded with 5 bullets inside the bag.

The woman told officials she forgot that the loaded gun was in her bag.

The gun was confiscated and the woman was cited on a weapons charge.

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are unloaded, packed in a hard-side case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition. Then the firearm must be taken to the airline check-in counter and declared.

