WASHINGTON – Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman, a Virginia Beach (Kellam High School) product, is running out of franchise records to break.

Come for Ryan Zimmerman's franchise record 906th career RBI. Stay for his 907th, 908th, 909th, and 910th career RBIs. pic.twitter.com/ZUYshcrAfc — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) August 10, 2017

Wednesday vs. the Marlins, Zimmerman went 4-for-4 with two home runs and five RBIs. In the victory, Zimmerman set the Nationals/Expos franchise record with his 906th career RBI.