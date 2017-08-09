× Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: A few scattered showers possible

Partly cloudy skies overnight, with lows in the upper 60s. A little bit of patchy fog is possible Thursday morning. Clouds will increase during the day with highs in the lower 80s. There is a slight chance for scattered showers, but most folks will stay dry.

Soggy, stormy weather returns on Friday. An area of low pressure will move through the region bringing showers and storms. Grab the umbrella! Highs in the lower 80s.

The rain will stick around for the weekend. Temperatures will be a bit warmer, with highs in the mid and upper 80s.

Doesn’t look like the rain will be going away to star the work week. You’re going to need that rain gear Monday and Tuesday. Conditions are looking a bit drier on Wednesday, with just a slight chance for scattered showers.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds with a few scattered showers possible (25%). Highs in the low 80s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy. Stray shower possible. Lows in the lower 70s. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

Franklin becomes the first hurricane of the 2017 Atlantic Season. Franklin is moving toward the west near 12 mph, and this general

motion is expected to continue for the next day or so. On the forecast track, the center of Franklin is expected to cross the coast in the Mexican state of Veracruz tonight or early Thursday. Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 75 mph with higher gusts. Some additional strengthening is expected until the center crosses the coast. Rapid weakening is expected after landfall in Mexico. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from the

center.

4:00 PM CDT Wed Aug 9

Location: 20.1°N 94.9°W

Moving: W at 12 mph

Min pressure: 984 mb

Max sustained: 75 mph

Hurricane Tracker

