Thrift store theft caught on camera, leads to arrest of one

Virginia Beach – Surveillance cameras at JCOC Community Thrift Store capture two people loading sofas and book shelves into a white pick-up truck early Sunday morning.

According to the owners, Jason and Lisa Englehardt, the couches and book shelves were donated items. They were left outside of the store over the weekend because there was no room in the business. For the three years they have been in business, they say they have never had an issue with crime. That all changed when they came into work on Monday.

“They dropped off their stuff at 4 a.m.and came back at 4:20 a.m.,” explained Lisa. “They picked up the love seat, a couple of book shelves and whatever else they could cram into the car.”

Thanks to their surveillance cameras, Lisa and Jason were able to watch every step the two took on their property. The video was shared with police which led to the arrest of Loretta Cantal. According to Virginia Beach Police Cantal is the woman in the Englehardt’s surveillance video. She is currently out on bond but has been charged with two counts of Grand Larceny.

The Englehardt’s say they hope the charges are enough to prevent the duo from committing a similar crime.

“She is hurting more than just our store she is hurting our community and that`s the part that everyone was upset about,” said Lisa. “It’s one thing to go dumpster diving its another to go donation diving.”

If you know who the man in the video is, take action and call the Crime Line.