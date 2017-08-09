Portsmouth Police led on pursuit after traffic stop, suspect involved in multiple crashes

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – What started out as a traffic stop ended up in a pursuit for a Portsmouth police officer Wednesday evening.

Just before 9 p.m., an officer stopped a vehicle for what they believed to be a possible DUI near Deep Creek Boulevard and Evergreen Place. The suspect then sped off, starting the pursuit before hitting a vehicle occupied by people on Lincoln Street and Elm Street. There were no injuries.

The suspect continued driving after the crash before crashing into a house in the 2500 block of Charleston Ave. People were inside the home at the time of the crash, but there were no injuries.

The suspect then fled on foot and has not yet been captured.

There is no further information at this time.

