Police identify 18-year-old killed in shooting at Norfolk motel

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Police have identified the victim in a homicide that occurred early Tuesday at the Days Inn Motel in the 1400 block of Military Highway.

Officers responded to the motel just before 1 a.m. Tuesday morning. Upon arrival, officers located a man outside the location suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead on scene.

He has been identified as 18-year-old Anthony M. Sinclair.

His death is the 19th homicide in Norfolk in 2017.

Detectives have not released any suspect description, but encourage any one with information about this morning’s deadly shooting incident to contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

