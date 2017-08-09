Hampton Roads colleges make Princeton Review’s list of ‘2018 Best Colleges’

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Several colleges in the Hampton Roads area have made the Princeton Review’s list of “The Best 382 Colleges” guide for students and parents.

Only 15 percent of four-year colleges make the list each year.

Christopher Newport University, the College of William & Mary, Hampton University and Virginia Wesleyan University all made the list!

The Princeton Review’s rankings of the best colleges are based on surveys of administrators at several hundred four-year colleges, students attending the colleges and rating scores in several categories from the 2016 – 2017 year.

These other Virginia colleges also made the list:

Hampden-Sydney College

Hollins Univ.

James Madison Univ.

Lynchburg College

Randolph College

Randolph-Macon College

Roanoke College

Univ. of Mary Washington

Univ. of Richmond

University of Virginia

Virginia Tech