Hampton Roads colleges make Princeton Review’s list of ‘2018 Best Colleges’

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Several colleges in the Hampton Roads area have made the Princeton Review’s list of “The Best 382 Colleges” guide for students and parents.
Only 15 percent of four-year colleges make the list each year.
Christopher Newport University, the College of William & Mary, Hampton University and Virginia Wesleyan University all made the list!
The Princeton Review’s rankings of the best colleges are based on surveys of administrators at several hundred four-year colleges, students attending the colleges and rating scores in several categories from the 2016 – 2017 year.
These other Virginia colleges also made the list:
- Hampden-Sydney College
- Hollins Univ.
- James Madison Univ.
- Lynchburg College
- Randolph College
- Randolph-Macon College
- Roanoke College
- Univ. of Mary Washington
- Univ. of Richmond
- University of Virginia
- Virginia Tech
