Live now: Giant inflatable chicken with orange hair placed near White House

If you get an error message, please refresh the page.

WASHINGTON – A group placed a large inflatable chicken with orange hair near White House Wednesday.

According to CBS News, the chicken, which is facing 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, was set up by organizers of the Tax Day March, implying that President Trump is a “chicken” for not releasing his tax returns.

Tax Day March events this year have featured the chicken during protests of Trump’s decision to not release his tax information.

Protesters across the country have ordered them online. Ebay lists several available inflatable Trump chickens. A 10-foot chicken from China sells for $500.