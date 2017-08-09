Dale Earnhardt Jr. takes the Redskins for a ride

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - A morning walk-through wasn't going to be enough for a few Redskins veterans on Tuesday morning. Instead of jogging through plays that'll be used in Thursday's preseason opener against the Ravens, they decided to speed things up.

A couple of miles down the road from the Bon Secours Redskins Training Center, they decided to trade in the practice jersey for a jumpsuit. Kirk Cousins, Josh Norman, Ryan Kerrigan, Morgan Moses, and Will Compton all got a taste of what a Saturday or Sunday afternoon is like for Redskins superfan and NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Earnhardt Jr. took the 'Skins veterans out for a few laps each in his No. 88 cup series car and his decked-out Chevrolet Camaro. The stars from the gridiron were a bit star stuck from the star who makes moves in gridlocks. "He's a legend, I mean, I know my dad's jealous right now, because my dad's a huge NASCAR fan and I'm a huge NASCAR fan," said Redskins linebacker Ryan Kerrigan. "It's a once in a lifetime thing, to get to ride around the track with Dale, is awesome."

For Dale Jr., it wasn't about asking about playoff hopes or what's their favorite moment from a game, it was about genuinely getting to know the players he cheers for every Sunday.

"They talk about football all the time, I get to read the articles and stay up on the team, but when I get the chance to be around the players, I just want to get to know them," said Earnhardt Jr. "What an honor it is to get to know these guys."