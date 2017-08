BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. – The Bertie County Humane Society is at full capacity and needs people to adopt dogs immediately.

According to their Facebook page, all 10 kennels in their Windsor, North Carolina facility are full.

If dogs are not adopted, the facility must resort to euthanizing the dogs.

If you’re considering adopting a new pet from the Bertie County Humane Society, please call 252-325-3647 or send them a private message on their Facebook page.