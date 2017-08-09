2017 Redskins training camp – Day 14

RICHMOND, Va. – It’s game day eve for the Redskins.

The team will conduct a closed walkthrough in Richmond Wednesday morning before traveling to Baltimore for the preseason opener Thursday. (7:30pm kickoff – live on News 3.)

Tuesday, we learned Kirk Cousins is expected to see some game action against the Ravens, but many of his offensive weapons will not play. Receivers Jamison Crowder and Josh Doctson, along with tight end Jordan Reed will not suit-up in the opener.

“I would like to play as much as possible without the risk of injury,” Cousins said Thursday. “Just like practice, I want to get as many reps on the practice field as possible. So there is never too many reps. There’s no such thing as ‘I was too ready for the game, I had too much experience,’ but I understand the need to pull a player when the value gained by playing isn’t there and where the risk of injury is much higher. I want to play a lot but I also understand that those games don’t count.”

