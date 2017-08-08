People Taking Action: Peninsula couple gives man a thousand dollars after he was scammed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Kevin Russell works with at risk teenagers in Virginia Beach. He helps troubled teens get back on their feet. But a few weeks ago, Russell took a few steps back when he was the victim of a scam.

Someone called and told him he’d missed jury duty and that he had warrants out for his arrest. If he didn’t pay them a thousand dollars, he might go to jail according to the caller who claimed to be with the Hampton Sheriff’s office.

He paid and later found out there were no warrants for his arrest and he lost a thousand bucks.

“That’s how I pay my bills. So it really affected me. Not only me, but my family.”

It’s a scam and there are other victims as we learned in a story we aired on News 3.

Newport News residents Penny and Mike Whitehurst saw the story and wanted to help.

“I really admired him for coming forward cause people try to scam us all the time and its embarrassing."

“That’s a real whammy when you’re paying bills and trying to buy food for your family.”

The couple wanted to give Russell back what he had lost to crooks, and News 3 was happy to arrange the meeting.

“Penny and I would like to present you with a little assistance that will help you and your family carry on your day to day activities.”

Russell couldn't thank them enough. Mrs. Whitehurst even had something extra for Russell.

“For lunches when you're working and some chips and nabs and a little bit of chocolate in there.”

We at News 3 were so impressed that the Whitehursts would make such a generous donation to a complete stranger, we couldn’t let that good deed go unrecognized.

"For you guys having helped a complete stranger, we’d like to give you a People Taking Action award."

“And a 300 dollar gift certificate from Southern Bank our community partner.”

Because one good deed deserves another.