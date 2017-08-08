× Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: More sunshine, then more storms!

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey’s First Warning Forecast

The cold front that brought us showers and storms on Monday and today will have a big impact on our weather for the next week or so!

Once that cold front moves south of our area, we should see drier, clearer weather move back in.

Wednesday is looking very pleasant, with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the lower 80s. Behind that cold front, humidity levels should drop as well.

But that cold front will drift back north late Thursday and into the weekend. Storm systems will develop and move along that front like an interstate highway. That will bring us a good chance for showers and thunderstorms each day from late Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday and into Tuesday.

Make sure you get that lawn mowed!

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Grasses)

UV Index: High

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

2003 F0 Tornado: Virginia Beach

