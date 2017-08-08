No injuries after commercial fire at Chesapeake recycling facility

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A fire broke out at a local recycling facility in Chesapeake Tuesday night.

Units with the Chesapeake Fire Department were dispatched at 8:34 p.m. to the Tidewater Fiber Corporation in the 1900 block of Diamond Hill Rd. Crews arrived at the scene approximately six minutes later to find heavy smoke coming from one of the large buildings that contained a conveyor system used to separate materials.

Crews operated several hose lines and were able to bring the fire under control within 40 minutes. There was extensive damage to the conveyor system and smoke damage throughout the building.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, but crews believe that it may have originated from the machinery used to operate the conveyor system.